Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.80. Baidu posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.36. 4,651,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,550. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

