Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Broadwind posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

BWEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 109,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

