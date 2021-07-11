British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

