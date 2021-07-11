Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys 41,776 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,776 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

