Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Cap of $30.51 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $231,784.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

