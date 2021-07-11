BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

BRFS opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.