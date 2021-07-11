Bracebridge Capital LLC Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III comprises approximately 0.3% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $14,910,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $10,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $6,459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $6,211,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $5,964,000.

NASDAQ HYACU traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,967. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

