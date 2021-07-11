Bracebridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 786,470 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 786,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I accounts for 0.7% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 150,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

