BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.