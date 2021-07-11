BMO Capital Markets Lowers Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.