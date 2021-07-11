Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) Insider Charles Barclay Acquires 3,747,983 Shares

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV) insider Charles Barclay bought 3,747,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £112,439.49 ($146,902.91).
LON:BMV opened at GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Friday. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.98 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.13 million and a PE ratio of -39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.93.
About Bluebird Merchant Ventures
