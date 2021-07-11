Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Cap of $8.18 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $3,656.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00041460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,842,796 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

