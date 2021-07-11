BlackRock Inc. Purchases 178,888 Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 180.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ACH opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.93. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.