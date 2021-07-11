BlackRock Inc. Purchases 158,596 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 168.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zedge were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zedge by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZDGE opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

