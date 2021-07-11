BlackRock Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMNM. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

