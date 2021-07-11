BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. SharpSpring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

