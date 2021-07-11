BlackRock Inc. Buys 138,214 Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

