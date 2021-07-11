BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Enochian Biosciences worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29,511 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.49. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

