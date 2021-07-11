Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Black Stone Minerals worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

