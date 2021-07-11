Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $27.02 or 0.00079735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $501.77 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,882.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.01461019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00410189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

