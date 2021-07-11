BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 48,073 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

