BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $733,057.65 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -67.93. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

