BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 0.9%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,391.22 ($44.31) and last traded at GBX 3,380 ($44.16). Approximately 30,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 31,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($43.77).

The company has a market cap of £509.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,347.16.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

