Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 10% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $90,919.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00116019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,530.42 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.16 or 0.00950083 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

