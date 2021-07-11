Berenberg Bank Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 820

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 648.80 ($8.48) on Thursday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 664.01.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

