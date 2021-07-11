Berenberg Bank Increases Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 29

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £741.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.97. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

