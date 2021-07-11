Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.