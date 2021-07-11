Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJAN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $40.94 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93.

