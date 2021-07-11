Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

