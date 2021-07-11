Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

