Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $43,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $200.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.97 and a 52 week high of $200.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

