Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $35,000 in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NYSE WLL opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

