Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

