Benchmark Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LHCG stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

