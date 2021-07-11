Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.