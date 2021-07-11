Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 296.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hawkins worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hawkins by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hawkins by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Hawkins by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $676.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.