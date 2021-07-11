Barclays PLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.