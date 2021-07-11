Barclays PLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

