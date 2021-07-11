Barclays PLC Grows Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,209,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

