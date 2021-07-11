Barclays PLC Cuts Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of NOW worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

