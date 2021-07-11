Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 4,733.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

