Barclays Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $15.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

LDI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

