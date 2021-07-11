Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $217.63

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.63 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 173.36 ($2.26), with a volume of 38080812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.64 ($2.19).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.13. The company has a market capitalization of £29.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

