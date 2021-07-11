Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $14.03 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 479,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

