Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,254 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ProAssurance by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.