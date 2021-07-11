Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Stoneridge worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

