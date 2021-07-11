Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,252 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Meredith worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Meredith by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Meredith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its position in Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDP opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. upped their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

