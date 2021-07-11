Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,166 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

