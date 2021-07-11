Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vicor were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,828,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,443,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.