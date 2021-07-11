Bank of Montreal Can Has $570,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 51job were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3,762.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,843 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 82.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

JOBS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

